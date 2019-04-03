Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Ogun State governor and Chief of General Staff (CGS), Lt. General Oladipo Diya, on his 75th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari highlighted Diya’s many years of meritorious service to the nation.

The president noted that Diya’s gallantry, rich intellectual background and penchant for research contributed to the structure and operations of the Nigerian Army, especially in tackling security challenges within the country, and the West Coast region.

Buhari felicitated with family members, friends, professional colleagues and associates of the former number two man, whose military career saw him successfully handling sensitive and strategic leadership positions as General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Commandant, National War College (1991–1993) and Chief of Defence Staff.

He said as the former CGS turns 75, he believes the nation has benefitted from his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience, urging him to stay relevant by providing counsels to military formations and officers.

The president prayed that the Almighty God will grant Diya longer life, good health and continue to bless his family.