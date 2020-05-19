President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Olagunju Ogunbiyi, the distinguished Nigerian Consultant Surgeon on his discharge from hospital in London after recovering from COVID-19.

President Buhari, in a congratulatory message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on behalf of all Nigerians wished Dr. Ogunbiyi quick recuperation and early return to work

Ogunbiyi has taught several generations of UK doctors and is an eminent surgeon at the Royal Free Hospital, one of London’s leading reference hospitals.

He was under care for two and a half weeks and has now completely recovered.

A hospital source said Dr Ogunbiyi was “irreplaceable” – such was the regard he was held in the UK healthcare community.(NAN)