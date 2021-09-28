From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women basketball team on their victory at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he was extremely delighted to see “our team excel over and over again on the regional and world stages, demonstrating that with hardwork, resilience and dedication, victory is sure.”

President Buhari said he joins Nigerians in celebrating the unique achievements of the winning team, praying that the discipline and talent which made them three-time Africa champions in a row, will inspire more breakthroughs in their careers.”

