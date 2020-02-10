Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated female Basket Ball team, D’Tigress, for qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

D’Tigress, booked a ticket to the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo despite losing to host-Serbia in their second Group A game at the ongoing FIBA Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament 64-70 points.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari urged the team to remain focused, determined and energized for a good outing at the tournament.

President Buhari commended the sportsmanship and resilience of the team all through the qualifying stages, and in their trainings, saluting their courage in always putting out their best as they represent the country.

President Buhari expressed the believe that being the current African Champions, the D’Tigress already has the talents that could make global impact in the sport, assuring that the Federal Government would ensure proper preparation and mobilization for all outings.

The President also commended team officials and the National Basket Ball Federation (NBA) for the discipline and motivation of the D’Tigress.