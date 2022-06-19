From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared governor-elect in Saturday’s Ekiti State Gubernatorial election.

This is even as he has charged members of the ruling party to see the victory as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month July.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the victory is well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the State and the party, before his nomination as the standard bearer, urging him, however, to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the State.

President Buhari said he also rejoices with the APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

“This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all,” he said.

President Buhari also felicitated with the people of Ekiti State for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they are the real victors as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission and the law enforcement agencies for the preparations put in place, urging them to keep the momentum for upcoming elections.

