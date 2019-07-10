Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the widow of former vice president Alex Ekwueme, Beatrice, on her 85th birthday.

Buhari said her wisdom, strength and support for her late husband continues to inspire and resonate, especially her dedication to the service of God and making life better for others.

The President also congratulated Mrs. Ekwueme for her resourcefulness, diligence and discipline in raising a strong family of nation builders, as her children have taken up responsible positions in teaching, coaching and mentoring.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said as Mrs. Ekwueme turns 85, her contributions to the nation would always be remembered, most significantly her unwavering commitment to the grooming of the younger generation to make education a priority, and cultivate virtues of humility, patience and hard work.

The President prayed for longer life for the matriarch of the Ekwueme family and God’s blessings.