From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III, on his 50th anniversary on the throne.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins the Emirate, government and people of Bauchi State to celebrate with the royal father and his family.

The President congratulated the monarch for consistently promoting the values of peace and unity in his community, and demonstrating maturity in leadership by serving under various governments with strong recommendations.

President Buhari expressed the believe that as the royal father marks Golden Jubilee on the throne, the wisdom and understanding shown by Wabi, coloured with years of tolerance, foresight and patience, set him apart for commendation, appreciating the Emirate Council for their support.

The President urged the highly respected traditional ruler to keep upholding the principles of goodwill, hospitality and charity, and most importantly, his encouragement of citizens to place fear of God, search for knowledge and hard work above penchant for quick wealth acquisition.

President Buhari prayed for longer life and peaceful reign for the Emir of Jama’are.