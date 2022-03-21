President Muhammadu Buhari joined the Government and indigenes of Enugu State in celebrating with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who turned 58 on March 20.

President Buhari felicitated with the former lawmaker, who served in the House of Representatives for 12 years, before his election as Governor in 2015, for providing visionary leadership, making Enugu an attraction for tourists and investors by promoting peace, stability and unity.

The president noted in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, that the foresight, wisdom and balance the governor brings to national debates and policies, elevating love for the nation above personal ambition, and diligently pursuing the greater good of his people and the entire South East region.

‘As Governor Ugwuanyi, better known as “Gburugburu” turns 58, the President prays for long life, good health and more opportunities to keep serving the country,’ the statement read.