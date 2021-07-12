From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, over the decisive victory won by his party in the just-concluded parliamentary elections, returning him to office for another five years.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari while reacting to the outcome of the elections as announced over the weekend, told his Ethiopian counterpart:

‘On behalf of the Nigerian people, I send you and the people of Ethiopia our well wishes for your courage and commitment to the democratic process and urge you to continue with the good policies of your government that endeared you to the people.’

President Buhari, who also reflected on the instability rocking Ethiopia, appealed to parties and factions in the country to come together to halt their country’s march to civil war to save their people from deprivations of conflict.

He lamented that instability in one part of Africa is a threat to stability elsewhere.

‘Instability is a grave threat to African progress. African countries cannot attain their development goals if every group resorts to violence and destabilisation instead of seeking peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue,’ he said.

President Buhari assured the Ethiopian leader that Nigeria will continue to support the unity and territorial well-being of his country and of all the African states.

