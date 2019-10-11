Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday congratulated Ethiopian Prime, Abiy Ahmed, who was declared winner of 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in Oslo, Norway.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the win portends a good sign for the peace processes within countries, and across borders on African continent.

“President Buhari felicitate with the Prime Minister, his cabinet and all Ethiopians on the remarkable global recognition of winning the 100th peace prize, which was attributed to a decision to end 20-year conflict between two African countries, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

“The President reiterates his belief that African development is strongly tied to peaceful co-existence, and deliberate efforts by governments and people to sustain harmony within and between countries, urging more concerted and collective partnership on peace in the continent,” the statement read.

President Buhari prayed that the global recognition will spur more interest on issues of peace in Africa, and drive home the immeasurable benefits.