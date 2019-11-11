Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Governor of Anambra State, Dame Virgy Etiaba, on her 77th birthday.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President described the former Governor as “the good teacher who completely altered the history of Nigeria as first female governor between November 2006 and February 2007.”

He said he joins family members, friends, professional and political associates in celebrating the leader, who worked for 35 years as a teacher in various schools and different parts of the country before retiring and setting up her private school to further impart knowledge and skills to younger generation.

President Buhari commended Etiaba disciplined and focused life, urging her to proudly reflect on her legacy of building the nation by imbuing the younger generation with sound moral and education values.

The President congratulated the former Deputy Governor and Governor of Anambra, whose historical elevation and position in Nigerian history continues to resonate on the possibilities before women who can venture out to break age-long glass ceilings.

He prayed that God will continue to strengthen Dame Etiaba, grant her longer life and good health.