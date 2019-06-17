Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated First Republic minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, on his 90th birthday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joined family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate “the elder statesman, foremost nationalist and respected community leader who has remained steadfast in proffering the way forward for Nigeria and building bridges that will help strengthen the foundations of the country.”

The president also enjoined all who celebrated the nonagenarian to “reflect on the ideals he shared so much with national founding figures including the great Zik of Africa, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, who used their leadership positions to serve the country with dedication, dignity and discipline.”

Buhari said he believes Nigeria needs nationalists like Amaechi, to constantly “remind us of our national history and inspire all Nigerians to embrace the core values of unity and faith, peace and progress.”

The president prayed God to preserve him with good health, happiness and peace.