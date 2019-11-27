Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, on his 60th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari extended felicitations to the family, friends and colleagues of Shehu, who has been serving as media aide since 2015.

“I salute you on the milestone. You deserve every good thing that can come your way. You stand in for me at very crucial times, and I congratulate you,” he said.

The President prayed that God will give Shehu longer life in good health, and that he will continue to serve the country to the best of his ability.