From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman, Council of Chiefs and Emirs in Plateau State, His Royal Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari thanked the monarch for serving his community with dignity and wisdom, unwavering in his commitment to peace and stability in the Plateau since ascending the throne of his fathers in 2009.

He said he joins family, friends and the people of Jos in thanking God for bestowing benevolence on His Majesty in a lifetime of service as a public servant and later as a traditional ruler.

President Buhari prayed that the royal father’s avowed devotion to the unity of the country and passion to better the lives of those around him will continue to inspire generations to come.

