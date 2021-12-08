From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on assumption of office on Wednesday, after a successful election, bringing with him years of experience of leadership.

He also congratulated former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for 16 years of providing strong and visionary leadership in her country, appreciating her warm disposition to Africa, and Africans, and paving the way for many development projects on the continent.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed the believes that Merkel’s penchant for deepening democratic values and good governance, exemplified in the growing relations between Nigeria and Germany remains one of her legacies to Africa, and her historic position on immigration will always be remembered.

The President said he looks forward to working with the German Chancellor.