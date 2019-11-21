Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Nigerian entrepreneur, Temi Giwa-Tubosun, inaugural winner of the Africa Business Hero Award, founded by renowned Chinese technology entrepreneur, Jack Ma.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari praised her vision doggedness which had helped grow the Startup she founded, LifeBank, into an organisation to be reckon with on Nigeria’s and Africa’s healthcare and technology landscapes.

The Award is accompanied by a cash prize of $250,000.

The President acknowledged the huge impact LifeBank has made in a relatively short time, by delivering blood, oxygen and other medical products to hospitals in a timely and efficient manner, thus helping save countless lives.

Buhari reiterated the commitment of his administration to creating the right environment for business and innovation to thrive in the country.

The President assured that the efforts put in place so far, which have seen Nigeria rise a total of 39 places on the World Bank’s Doing Business Index in the last three years, will be pursued even more vigorously.

He added that the administration will continue its active engagement with leading minds in the technology and creative sectors including through the Advisory Group on Technology and Creativity, under the National Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council chaired by the Vice President.

President Buhari urged Nigerian youth to emulate Giwa-Tubosun’s can-do spirit and problem-solving approach, as well as her firm belief in the potential of her fatherland.

He wishes her even greater successes in the months and years ahead, and urges her to use this latest recognition as a stepping stone to even more impactful and transformative work.