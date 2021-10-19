From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon on his 87th birthday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari commende the formidable role Gowon has continued to play in the development of the country, always advocating peace and unity, and consistently remaining a voice of reason and wisdom in good governance and democracy.

He said he joined the former Nigerian leader and his family in rejoicing for the grace of good health and strength to keep serving.

President Buhari further commended with gratitude, the statesmanship of the Convener and National Chairman of “Nigeria Prays”, whose vision for a greater country resonates in the programmes he instituted in the 70’s like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), creation of states and the Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation project, which has turned a reference for harmony.

The President said he believes that grace and fortune has continued to guide Gowon, who started out as a career soldier, youngest military Chief of Staff and youngest Head of State, before turning a Professor of Political Science and founder of the Yakubu Gowon Centre, an organization that continues to support issues of good governance, infectious disease control, HIV/AIDS and malaria.

President Buhari said he joins family, friends and Nigerians in praying for longer life for the visionary leader.

