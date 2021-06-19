From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, on his re-appointment for a second-term in office, and extension of Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed’s tenure for another five years.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari congratulated the Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, who was a former Minister of Environment in Nigeria, for the global recognition and opportunity to serve humanity with their experience, trusting that their passion to promote peace, alleviate poverty, improve health and empower more people will gain more speed and results.

He said he believes Mohammed’s extension in office will further encourage more women and the girl-child, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, to aspire to new heights of leadership, dream beyond the borders of their country and learn from her dedication to seeing lives transformed for the better.

President Buhari extolled the former minister for her contributions to development, at home and abroad, praying that the Almighty God will grant her good health, strength and more wisdom for the journey ahead.