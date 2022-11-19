From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of the government and Nigerians congratulated former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on his 65th birthday, November 20, 2022.

According to Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he noted the unique position of the former President in the growth and development of the nation, sacrificing personal ambition for the greater good of the country, and successfully winning the hearts of Nigerians and the world as a man of peace, by carrying on his legacy of truce and amity to many countries.

President Buhari said he joins the family, particularly his wife, Patience, and mother, Eunice, in celebrating another milestone in the former President’s life, recalling his political journey, which has been evidently shaped by the mercies and grace of the Almighty God, starting as Deputy Governor, 1999-2005, Governor, 2005 -2007, Vice President, 2007-2010 and President, 2010-2015.

He said he believes the friendliness, loyalty, and humility of Dr Jonathan continue to open opportunities for service to humanity while defining a path for the former President to invest in people, institutions, and nations.

President Buhari said as Jonathan clocks 65, he prays for his well-being and that of his family.