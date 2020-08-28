Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari has congratulated the Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, on the conferral of Pallium for the See of Abuja on him by Pope Francis.

The Pallium, which is only issued by the Pope, was officially conferred the authority over the Archdiocese of Abuja on Archbishop Kaigama.

According to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari observed that the conferral was in recognition of Kaigama’s dedication to promoting unity, peace and justice.

“President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, on ‘conferral of the Pallium for the See of Abuja’ by Pope Francis, which is in recognition of his dedication to promoting unity, peace and justice.

“President Buhari joins all Christians, particularly the Catholic family, friends and associates of the highly revered clergyman in celebrating the honour by the Papal, affirming that the symbol of conferred jurisdictional authority to promote peace, harmony and unity is most deserved.

“The President salutes the Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja for always projecting values of love and working diligently to promote welfare of citizens in the country.”