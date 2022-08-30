From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Matthew Hassan Kukah as he turns 70, August 31, 2022.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins the Catholic Church, friends and associates in celebrating with the priest on the milestone.

The President noted the contributions of the priest, teacher, scholar and writer to national discourse.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Rev. Father Kukah longer life, good health and strength.