From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, on his 81st birthday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a statement by

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins Christians and Christian leaders all over Nigeria and beyond to celebrate with the cleric.

The President felicitated with the General Superintendent on the auspicious occasion, extolling him for his dedication to soul winning, preaching of the gospel and counselling, which has transformed many lives, and left an indelible mark on the growth of the nation.

The President noted the contributions of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which started as a Bible study group by Pastor Kumuyi, who was then a lecturer, to the spiritual and moral development of the country, with testimonies in education, health, roads, water supply and provision of scholarships to the less privileged.

President Buhari said he shares the joy of another age with the octogenarian, his wife, Esther, other family members and friends, while acknowledging the inspiring influence of the many books of the Christian leader, especially the devotionals.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Pastor Kumuyi and his family in good health and wisdom.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .