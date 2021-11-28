President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated major indigenous player in the oil and gas industry, Lee Engineering Group, as it marks 30 years of corporate existence.

Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement, said that the president rejoiced “with the Chairman of the Group, Dr Leemon Ikpea, the management and staff, as they celebrate the milestone with a thanksgiving service, November 28, 2021.

“He salutes the commitment and resourcefulness of the engineering group, which undertakes key projects in the oil and gas industry that used to be the exclusive preserve of multinational companies.

“President Buhari wishes Lee Engineering Group greater successes, urging it to ensure that local content remains a focal area, while providing jobs for teeming Nigerians.”

