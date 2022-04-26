From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated French President, Emmanuel Macron, 44, for winning his second term in office, and making history as the only sitting leader of the country to return in two decades.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari affirmed that the iconic leadership style of the French President, who spent six months in Nigeria working as an intern at the French Embassy in 2002, continues to inspire a new generation of leaders and interest in politics and governance, starting from his country and beyond.

The president noted the warmth and friendliness that has redefined Nigeria/France relations since President Macron assumed office in 2017, paying an official visit to Nigeria in 2018, and consistently creating lines for improved ties in economy, culture and security, which has culminated in France-Nigeria Business Council, African Cultures Season in 2020 and the France-Africa Summit.

President Buhari congratulated the French President, his wife, Brigitte Macron, friends and political associates on the historic feat, assuring President Macron of Nigeria’s support as he continues with his advocacy of humanizing policies, promoting peace and stability, and encouraging development through innovation.