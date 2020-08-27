Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian born Kaycee Madu, who has been appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta in Canada.

Madu makes history as the first African born provincial Minister in Canadian history, and is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

According to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari described the honour as ‘landmark and historic’, saying it once again pedestals people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

He said as the first Black Justice Minister and Solicitor-General in Canada, Madu has written himself into history books, and urged Nigerians at home and abroad to remain good Ambassadors of their country.

In a related development, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has also congratulated Madu, expressing delight that he had proved his mettle which earned him the exalted position.

‘We are so happy for Mr Madu on his well deserved appointment. This confirms our saying that our Diasporans are our greatest asset making us proud globally.’

She advised Madu to continue to give his best in the administration of justice, urging others to emulate such an excellent behaviour.

The NIDCOM boss said the appointment of Madu as Minister of Justice was a reward of consistent hard work, dedication and determination to succeed in his chosen career irrespective of the fact that he was in the foreign land.

She prayed for his success in the new global assignment and canvassed for support and cooperation from all stakeholders to make him successful in his assignment.

‘We are proud of Madu and wish him success in his new role,’ Dabiri added.