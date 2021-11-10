From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Malam Mamman Daura on his 82nd birthday.

In a message to his uncle and close associate, Buhari said no one deserves a happier birthday than Malam Daura, describing him “as a complete gentleman widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect, famous for his master strokes.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation. Stay well and do the maximum for the country. God bless you with long and healthy life.”

