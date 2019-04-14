Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the State of Israel on his victory in the parliamentary election.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari extended his best wishes to the people of the State of Israel in the aftermath of the successful conclusion of the poll, and wished them peace, progress and stability going forward.

Buhari said he looks forward to continue to work with the Israeli Prime Minister to strengthen existing cordial and mutually-beneficial relations between the two countries.

The President wishes Prime Minister Netanyahu a successful new term in office and prays that his record fifth term will bring enduring peace and security to the Middle East.