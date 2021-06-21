From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, saying that the Iranian elections ‘once again reinforces the centrality of the will of the people to the success of democracy anywhere in the world.’

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said that ‘Raisi deserves his victory in the presidential election.’

He explained that ‘democracy affords voters the opportunity to change or re-elect their representatives by peaceful means.’

He described Raisi as ‘a consummate politician with experience to lead his country to greater heights and a better future.’

President Buhari urged Iranians ‘to brush political differences aside and support Raisi to succeed in efforts to help the country overcome its challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling sanctions imposed on the country.’

While congratulating Raisi on his victory, President Buhari advised the President-elect ‘to unite the country for the sake of protecting the common interests of Iranians that transcend party lines.

‘May God guide and grant you wisdom in the discharge of the heavy responsibility your election entails,’ President Buhari added.