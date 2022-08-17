President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Most Rev. Oliver Ali Aba, the Archbishop of Benue and Prelate-elect of Methodist Church Nigeria.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The President commended the premier church in the country for the peaceful and transparent 48th/13th Biennial Conference in Abuja, which led to the emergence of a new leader.

Buhari also saluted the outgoing Prelate, Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche for his achievements in the spiritual and physical growth of the church during his nine-year tenure.

The President wished the Prelate-elect a successful stewardship, while urging him to build on the laudable legacies of the out-going Prelate.

He also called on all Nigerians, especially religious leaders, to intensify prayers for the peace and security of the nation. (NAN)