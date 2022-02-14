From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Lekan Balogun on his appointment as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

According to a statement Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed believes that the dedication of High Chief Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, in diligently serving his people has rightly earned him the new position.

He said he trusts that the appointment of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, which validates the noble and cherished tradition of Ibadan people in selecting a traditional leader, will bring peace and prosperity to the land and continued honour to the crown.

The President extended his best wishes of good health, wisdom and longevity to the Kabiyesi.