President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, congratulated Archbishop Henry Ndukuba on his presentation as the fifth Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

The President also felicitated with members of the Anglican Church in Nigeria on ”the joyous occasion that ushered in a new spiritual leader of the Church, who has vowed to uphold the tenets of the Christian faith as espoused in the teachings of Jesus Christ”.

President Buhari prayed for God’s grace, wisdom and guidance for the new leader as he leads Nigerian Anglicans at a time of contending myriad of challenges for the church, the nation and the world.

The President appreciated the contributions and solidarity of the Church in encouraging the faithful to adhere to government and public health authorities-led efforts to limit the transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He underscored the important relations between the Church and the state, and the roles of faith-based organisations in nation-building.

He, therefore, expressed the confidence that “as a nation that believes in the efficacy of prayer and the power of faith in God, Nigeria will bounce back from this trying period through collective actions.”

He also wished the retired Primate, Nicholas Okoh every success in his future mission.

The President welcomed the new Primate to Abuja and assured him of good wishes and support as he begins a new phase of ministry.