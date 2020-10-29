Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday spoke with His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr) Rilwanu Babatunde, the Oba of Lagos.

The call was to conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Lagos monarch on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari again commiserated with him on the recent episode of violence that led to the losses of life and property in Lagos.

The President recalled his long association and friendship with the Oba and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the peace and development of Lagos state and nation as a whole.