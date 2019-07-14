Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of Leaders & Company Ltd, publishers of This Day newspaper, Nduka Obaigbena, on his 60th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari congratulated the media entrepreneur for his visionary and adventurous leadership style of establishing trademark communication outfits that have remained outstanding in informing Nigerians about the world around them, and educating the world about Nigeria.

The President also saluted Obaigbena’s courage in assembling a team of brilliant journalists and administrators who started This Day newspaper, and the groundbreaking strides they had made. As a journalist, columnist, publisher, and President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Buhari said Obaigbena’s patriotism was exemplary, noting the maturity and balance the association had brought to traditional media.

The President felicitated with his family, friends and professional colleagues, wishing him longer life, good health and prosperity.