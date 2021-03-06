From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said that Nigeria will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

He wished the former President continued good health and happiness, having served the country with loyalty and dedication

He said he joins family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, praying God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country.

