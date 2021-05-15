From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, on his 80th birthday, commending the royal father’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and development.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari salutes the Igwe for devoting so much of his time, resources and influence to champion access to quality education as a necessity for national development.

He thanked the monarch for setting a worthy example to the traditional institution on dignity and honour in public office, respect for diversity, and dedication to the culture of peace and bridge building.

He said he joins family, friends, well-wishers and beneficiaries of Igwe Achebe’s leadership and philanthropic gestures in praying that Almighty God grants the celebrant more years of health and happiness.