From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor George Obiozor on his election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari welcomed the new position of Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, urging the eminent diplomat and scholar to deploy his immense experience within and outside government to forge greater unity of the country.

According to the President: ‘Given Prof Obiozor’s rich background, especially, in international affairs and pan-Nigerian commitment, I have little doubt that his election is well-deserved and will serve not only the interest of Ndigbo but also that of his fatherland.

‘We need all hands to be on deck for this country to move forward in peace and unity,’ he added.

President Buhari, while wishing the former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), a successful tenure, enjoined him to be a ‘unifying force beyond his immediate constituency.’