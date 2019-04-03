Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman Board of Trustees of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and one of the founding fathers of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief John Agboola Odeyemi, on his 80the birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari described Odeyemi as a consummate businessman, industrialist and philanthropist, whose zeal to serve God continues to speak in his service to the nation and humanity, while his dedication to success inspires and produces huge gains for individuals, institutions and communities.

The President expressed the belief that Odeyemi, who holds many titles, including Obasewa of Ife, typifies the virtues that any nation should be proud of seeing in a citizen, which include the fear of God, disciplined and focused lifestyle, and a penchant for excellence through diligent work.

As a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and member of many blue chip companies within Nigeria and beyond, the President hailed the business mogul’s visionary leadership qualities and his entrepreneurial spirit, urging him to keep sharing his wisdom of prudence and propriety with fellow citizens, public and private institutions.

He said he shares in the joy of the milestone with family members, friends and business associates as Chief Odeyemi turns an octogenarian, praying that the almighty God will remember his investments of love in people and the nation, and grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom.