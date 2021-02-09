From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned philanthropist Emeka Offor, at 62, hailing his humanitarian efforts, especially his ongoing campaign towards the eradication of river blindness.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the nation is appreciative of the businessman’s efforts in supporting humanitarian services, particularly in health and educational sector.

As the renowned philanthropist turns 62, President Buhari said: “I am deeply appreciative of Emeka Offor’s humanitarian efforts, especially in his ongoing campaign towards the eradication of river blindness.

“This exercise against river blindness, coming on the heels of the successful campaign to rid the country of polio, which was also greatly assisted by Mr. Offor and other champions is a product of compelling vision which I urge the celebrant to convert to reality.”

The President wished the businessman happiness and good health as he marks another birthday.