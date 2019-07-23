Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Inspector General of Police, Mike Okiro, on his 70th birthday.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari wished Okiro good health, strength and more wisdom to continue in service of the nation.

He said he joined in celebrating the landmark age with family members, friends and associates of the former Inspector General of Police, who served meritoriously in operational and command positions since 1977, leaving behind a legacy of goodwill, discipline and innovativeness.

The president commended Okiro for always making himself available for national service when called upon, and documenting his experience in a book titled, “Policing Nigeria in a Democracy,” which has been most useful in history, referencing and strategy, especially on the need for enhanced community policing.

President Buhari expressed the believe that Okiro’s contributions to national development would remain remarkable, affirming that the regular trainings, focus on behavioural and attitudinal change, welfare of workers, community policing and service delivery left lasting impacts on the police.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Okiro longer life and more grace for stewardship