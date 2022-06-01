From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diocese, Anambra State, on his appointment as a Cardinal in the Catholic Church by Pope Francis.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari who said he was elated by the appointment, said he welcomes the news of Bishop Okpaleke becoming the fourth Cardinal from Nigeria.

Others before him were Francis Arinze, Anthony Okogie and John Onaiyekan.

He is among the 21 new Cardinals Pope Francis announced on 29 May.

President Buhari commended the Pope for finding a capable Nigerian in the person of Bishop Okpaleke to be one of the two nominees from the African continent and congratulated the Nigerian Christian Community on this choice, describing the Cardinal-designate as ably qualified, and that having him in that position will benefit the country.

The President also commended the commitment of the Catholic Church to the unity, peace, and progress of the Nigerian state.

He also highlighted the effort of the Church in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic as well as its support and commitment in favour of the poor and most vulnerable members of the society.

