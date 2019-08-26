Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated His Imperial Majesty, Ọba Saliu Olasupo Adetunji, Olubadan of Ibadan on his 91st birthday, wishing him more years of good health and strength.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in statement, said Buhari joins Oyo State government, Council of Chiefs, royal family and all indigenes in saluting His Imperial Majesty’s visionary and purposeful leadership, which consistently promotes peaceful and harmonious co-existence, and respect for religions and diverse cultures.

The President said he believes that as the 41st Olubadan of Ibadan clocks 91, Oba Adetunji has successfully carried on with the legacies of his forefathers, dating back to the 16th century, with an intentional focus to uphold the beautiful traditions of hospitality, respect for authorities and communal development that has always defined the throne.

Buhari extolled the royal father for his maturity and wise counsels to leaders and indigenes alike, nudging the younger generation on the path of good education and entrepreneurship.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continue to protect Oba Adetunji and his family, and grant him more strength to look after his people.