From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on his 58th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he joins the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), its leadership and members to celebrate with the party chieftain whose dedication to good governance and democratic growth remains outstanding.

He saluted the Deputy Senate President of the 9th National Assembly on another milestone, measured out by God’s grace, commending his commitment to the development of Delta State and the country, serving variously as Commissioner of Special Duties and Secretary to the State Government before his election to the Senate in 2015.

The president said he believes Omo-Agege’s down-to-earth leadership style, coupled with his foresight and generosity in sharing ideas has been most pivotal in the harmonious relationship with lawmakers, appreciating him for always bringing his vast experience as a lawyer to shape party issues and national discourse.

As the Deputy Senate President turned 58, President Buhari prayed for his good health, strength, and continued service to God and mankind.

