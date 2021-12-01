From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated with Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu on his 70th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari described the author, engineer, former governor of Abia State, the accomplished politician and administrator as a gentleman who has over time proved to be “a dedicated patriot in words and deeds,” devoting energy for the unity, progress and development of the Nation.

“Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, as a true leader, you have continued to use your wisdom and knowledge to champion the cause of your people. At all times, you display a great understanding and provide deep insights regarding the complexities of our fatherland.

“I rejoice with you, your family and friends on this landmark celebration. As you continue to espouse a prosperous and a technologically driven Nigeria, my prayer is that God Almighty will bless you with longer years in good health in the service of the country,” President Buhari said.

