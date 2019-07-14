Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 80th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement said Buhari congratulated the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the launch of his memoir, “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics,” which beautifully heralded his birthday.

He described the elder statesman as a loyal party stalwart, who has successfully translated words into action by fully participating in politics and governance, and leaving a legacy of serving as a governor of his state in two republics, 1992-1993 and 1999-2003.

The President also commended Osoba’s unwavering commitment to building strong institutions that will encourage participatory democracy and development in the country, recalling that their many conversations, including the visit to the State House last week, had always centered on Nigeria and her people, with wise and insightful counsels on engendering a better country.

Buhari while felicitating with family, friends, professional colleagues and political associates of the octogenarian, said he believes his lofty contributions, with some already brilliantly captured in the memoir, will always be remembered, affirming that the real impact of his wealth of experience, selfless spirit and many sacrifices in leadership will transcend pages and continue to resonate in the many lives he has touched.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant the former governor longer life, good health and strength to continue serving the country he loves so much, and bless his family.