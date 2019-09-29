Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, Buhari commended Oyetola for his determination to improve infrastructure, social services, human and capital development in the State, urging him to execute all the programs of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and fulfill his campaign promises to the electorate.

The President said he joins the Oyetola family, friends and people of goodwill in wishing the governor good health, sound mind and more years of purposeful and visionary leadership for the good people of Osun State.

Buhari charged the governor to use the special occasion of his 65th anniversary as another privileged opportunity to rededicate himself to do more service to God and humanity.