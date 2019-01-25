NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on his victory and inauguration.

In a congratulatory message issued by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Friday, Buhari commended the government and people of DRC for their determination and commitment to democratic principles.

He noted that such commitment resulted in the first peaceful transfer of democratic power since independence in 1960.

The Nigerian leader and ECOWAS Chairman, also saluted the Congolese people for peacefully exercising their franchise during the national elections in their country.

He urged all Congolese, especially political stakeholders to rally behind the new leader and support his vision to build ‘‘a modern, peaceful, democratic state for every citizen,’’ as succinctly expressed in his inauguration speech on Thursday.

He also acknowledged the important role played by former President Joseph Kabila in the historic electoral process and transition.

The President assured the new Congolese leader of Nigeria’s readiness to work with his government to consolidate peace, stability, reconciliation and development in the Central African country.

READ ALSO: Former Trump campaign manager Stone arrested, says Mueller probe