From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Kaduna, popularly known as Radio Nigeria Kaduna, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari praised the Station for the great role it has played in uniting the people of Nigeria and in the restoration of peace and mutual trust during and after the country’s Civil War.

In a video message, (recorded in Hausa), to its management in commemoration of the landmark, the President eulogized the Station for its educative, enlightening and entertaining programmes which have endeared it to its teeming listeners across Nigeria and in neighbouring countries.

He urged the management of Radio Nigeria Kaduna to sustain “the Station’s legacy of uniting the nation and educating members of the public on key issues that will promote national development.”

The full text of the video message is reproduced below:

“My name is Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The whole world had at one time witnessed the great role played by Radio Nigeria Kaduna in uniting the people of Nigeria and in restoring peace and mutual trust during and after the country’s Civil War.

“In recognition of these and other contributions, the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to provide state-of-the-art broadcasting equipment for the station.

“Radio Nigeria Kaduna has earned a reputation for its programs that are educative, enlightening and entertaining.

“It is a radio station that has teeming listeners across Nigeria and in neighbouring countries on account of its strong transmission capacity.

“In view of contemporary challenges in broadcasting, the Federal Government is working on repositioning its radio stations for more efficient service delivery.

“I urge the management of Radio Nigeria Kaduna to uphold the station’s legacy of uniting the nation and educating members of the public on key issues that will promote national development.

“Congratulations once again.”