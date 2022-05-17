From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected Somali President, Hassan Mahmud, “for successfully staging a comeback after being unseated in 2017.”

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said that “the re-election of Hassan Mahmud is a significant indication that the people of Somalia appreciate his efforts to unite and rebuild the country after decades of civil war and terrorist activities.”

According to Buhari, “President Mahmud’s return to power is a resounding vote of confidence in his ability and leadership skills, which he had demonstrated while he was previously in power, but most importantly signifies that Somalians are committed to a democratic process.”

The President however noted that “other political parties and leaders in the country should unite and rally round President Mahmud in the difficult task of rebuilding Somalia from the ruins of war and terrorist devastations.”

Additionally, he commended the out-going president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, for his swift acceptance which inevitably will lead to a peaceful transition in the best interest of the people.

President Buhari reassured the new Somali leader that “Nigeria will continue its usual support for peace keeping efforts in Somalia,” adding that “African countries must unite against terrorists and other evil forces seeking to disrupt and destroy our territories”, Shehu said.

