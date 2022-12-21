President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Chief Sunday Akinlabi Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, on the conferment of Sarkin Wasanni by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, CON.

Describing the honour by the Daura Emirate Council as well deserved, the President notes that the “Sarkin Wasanni” of Nigeria is given to the Minister not only for his contributions to sports development in the Daura Emirate but across Nigeria

He commends Dare, who is also the Agbaakin of Ogbomoso land, for spearheading spectacular accomplishments in the ministry, which helped shift the focus to sports as business and no longer mere recreation.

The President adds that the revamp of infrastructure in the sector, new policy to improve sports development and athletes’ welfare, and more, are testaments of the new orientation in our sports and the central role it plays as a tool for peace, unity and diplomacy.

President Buhari recognises the tremendous energy, passion and dedication Dare brings to the job, adding that this has inspired many young Nigerians to excel in the track, field and other personal vocations, raising the bar that with discipline, patience and consistency, success is sure.