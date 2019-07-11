Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles for making it to the Semifinals in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019.
In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the spectacular outing has confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the Next Level.
The statement said: “With a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, President Buhari believes, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles.”
The President urged the team and their handlers to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.
He affirmed that the crop of players in the national football team represent the resilient
and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.
