The statement said: “With a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, President Buhari believes, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that the mission of having the trophy in our hands for the fourth time is almost accomplished for the high flying Eagles.”

The President urged the team and their handlers to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory. He affirmed that the crop of players in the national football team represent the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.